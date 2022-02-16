(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) will spend $40 million to provide up to 500 transitional homes for homeless Arizonans in rural communities.
The funding will convert and repurpose existing buildings into bridge housing to prevent homelessness.
“Today’s targeted, one-time investment will help Arizonans who’ve fallen on hard times get back on their feet,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a Feb. 14 press release. “Additional transitional housing in rural communities will help struggling families and individuals get access to safe housing in their own community as they transition to a permanent, reliable home. My thanks go to the team at the Department of Housing and Director Tom Simplot for their work to support fellow Arizonans and ensure they have access to resources that put them on the path to success.”
Simplot said converting existing buildings to transitional housing is quicker and may prove more beneficial than creating new buildings.
“Conversion projects tend to be smaller and smaller campuses have shown to be more successful in reducing the numbers of unsheltered homeless and placing them in permanent housing than large congregate shelters,” he said. “Having bridge housing in rural communities also allows those experiencing homelessness to stay in their communities instead of traveling sometimes far distances to receive needed services. This also helps with increasing exit rates to permanent housing.”
The move has support from members of the Arizona legislature, including Senator T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge.
“There is a desperate need for transitional housing to support the homeless in rural communities like those I represent,” Shope said in the press release. “Having the state assist in the acquisition and conversion of existing buildings is the quickest way to provide that assistance and help those in need move permanent housing.”