(The Center Square) – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has introduced a new option that will allow hunting and fishing license holders to get their licenses automatically renewed upon expiration.
“Arizona’s annual licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, but not everyone remembers when their licenses expire,” AZGFD Assistant Director Doug Cummings said in a press release. “The voluntary auto renew option was added to improve customer convenience so they don’t have a gap when their license expires.”
License auto-renewal is limited to the following licenses: Resident Hunt, Resident Fish, Resident Hunt/Fish Combo, Nonresident Fish, Nonresident Hunt/Fish Combo.
To be eligible for auto-renewal, one must have an AZGFD portal account. The department says that they should use their existing portal account if one has an account.
Here is how one can sign up for auto-renewal.
If one visits license.azgfd.com, they should go to the “Manage Your Account” option and select “View Details.” Then, they must add a credit card to their account if there is not one already.
After that, they would click the “Manage License Auto Renew” option and select the “Manage” button. On this screen, they should select “Add Card” and confirm their billing details on the next screen. When confirmed, their card will not yet be charged.
After that, select “View Details” on the “My AZGFD Dashboard” tile. Then, one goes to “Licenses” and selects “View All Licenses.”
The next screen shows all of the licenses. Then, they should click “Add” for the licenses they want to be auto-renewed.
The next screen is a confirmation page. Picking “Yes” allows the AZGFD to automatically charge the card to auto-renew the license when the license expires.
For more information, one can call 602-942-3000 or email licensesupport@azgfd.gov.