(The Center Square) – A proposal supported by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey that would increase the stipend for foster children cared for by grandparents and other extended family members earned unanimous support in a legislative hearing.
The Arizona House Health and Human Services Committee on Monday heard House Bill 2274. Sponsored by state representative Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, it would increase the monthly stipend for extended families members – including grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins – that take children into their care in cases where the child would otherwise be placed in foster or congregate care.
Ducey supports increasing the current $75 per month allowance for kinship caregivers to $300 a month. His proposed Executive Budget would increase funding for the program by $19.8 million. Weninger’s bill would also result in that same increase.
Grandmother and kinship stipend recipient Victoria Gray of Phoenix told the committee that she supports the bill.
“You can imagine as a grandparent, or even the great grandparents who look at that $75 and still know that it is not enough,” she said. “So many of the grandparents have to decide each month whether they are going to get their own prescriptions filled or buy the children new shoes – and it should be that type of an issue when we’re trying to keep the family unit together.”
The Governor’s office says that the bill will allow more families to stay together rather than in congregate care settings. His office expects that it would decrease the congregate care population to 10.5% of all out-of-home placements.
Governor Ducey spoke of the importance of supporting kinship families in his 2022 State of the State address.
“Often, it’s grandma or grandpa; an aunt or uncle, who steps up to care for these kids,” he said, according to the press release. “It can be better for the child, and often, cheaper for the state because historically, they haven’t been treated as foster families. More than 6,000 children in Arizona live in these homes, all the evidence you need that you can’t put a price tag on love. So moving forward, these loving extended family members should have the same resources as any other foster family. We’ll make sure of that this year.”