(The Center Square) – The Arizona House of Representatives resumed its regular session Tuesday against the wishes of Democrats who brought a resolution to adjourn.
The intent, Democrats said, was to end the session and immediately return in a special session aimed at addressing only legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Arlando Teller, D-Chinle, called the resolution to adjourn.
While it failed 31-29 along party lines, Democrats used the opportunity to chastise Republicans for remaining in session even though the Arizona Senate had voted to adjourn.
“Those bills are not specifically COVID-19 related and that has to be our focus right now,” said Minority Whip Reginald Bolding Jr., D-Laveen Village.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, told the Associated Press that she would entertain reconvening to consider some COVID-19 measures.
Bolding said lawmakers are doing their citizens a disservice by not adjourning while others criticized Republicans for not wearing face masks during session.
“Being here, regardless of how long we are in this room, is exposing us,” said Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tempe.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, reminded lawmakers who are uncomfortable with attending session in person that House leadership had authorized voting remotely. Democrats said doing so would keep them from speaking on bills. All Democrats and several Republicans wore masks.
Democrats also accused the GOP of attempting to coax the Senate into reconvening, giving several House measures awaiting consideration a chance before the current session ends.
“We know this is all about a strategy to get the Senate to reverse a 24-6 vote to sine die and hope that they will pass those House bills that are still in limbo,” said House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez, D-Yuma. “A limbo that can wait until next year.”
Republicans defended remaining in regular session, saying the pandemic shouldn’t stop them from conducting the business they’d been elected to do.
“I was elected to do a job,” said Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction. “We are leaders and it is our job to stand up where others might cower and say what is right and wrong ...The Senate can cower and run. I do not abide by their decision.”
Democrats, in protest over the non-pandemic related bills, voted against some otherwise benign pieces of legislation.
“I’m voting NO on ALL non-COVID19 related legislation in front of the House today in honor of the Navajo Nation and our state’s unemployed, who’ve been blatantly forgotten by the [Ducey] Administration,” Rep. Andres Cano, D-Tucson, said in a tweet from the floor.
The House did pass legislation, including SB 1445, which mandated suicide prevention and awareness training for school counselors and social workers. It still received three “no” votes from Democrats, including one from Minority Leader Fernandez.
The House is scheduled to reconvene through the remainder of the week.