Arizona health officials report that the number of people in the state with the novel coronavirus has increased to 27.
Of the newly reported cases, three are reported in Pinal County, with two more in Maricopa County, and at least one in Pima County. Maricopa County is up to a total of 11 cases, while eight cases are in Pinal, five are in Pima, one is in Navajo and one is in Graham, according to the Arizona State Department of Health Services.
Cases in the Phoenix metropolitan area include a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s, who are now recovering in isolation at their respective homes. These cases were reported a day after Phoenix, Arizona's largest city, declared a state of emergency that ordered a cease on dine-in services at all restaurants and bars across the state.
It's unknown how many total tests have been given, and the results are pending because the state hasn't provided accurate data from tests done by private sector labs. Department of Health Services does not report positive tests from commercial labs. State labs have diagnosed 14 total cases, while private labs have reported 13 positive tests of COVID-19.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 7,038 total cases and 97 deaths nationwide. This is up from the known 4,226 cases and 75 deaths from earlier Wednesday.