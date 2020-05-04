(The Center Square) – You’ll soon be able to get your hair cut again in Arizona.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday his latest executive order that will allow barbershops, salons and cosmetologists to join retail shops in reopening Friday, May 8.
Even though Ducey said May 12 would be the earliest restaurant industry professionals said they see themselves reopening their dine-in services, his order will allow restaurants to reopen their indoor seating on Monday, May 11. The order comes with additional rules.
“Arizona continues to focus on protecting public health, supporting those in need and ensuring we’re taking the necessary steps to return stronger,” Ducey said. “Our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working – and Arizonans are still encouraged to limit time away from home. Arizona will continue to take a steady approach and work with the Arizona Department of Health Services as we breathe life back into our businesses and provide guidance on reopening. More to come.”
In addition to additional businesses reopening, Ducey issued an executive order that will require more detailed reporting of COVID-19 data to residents in long-term care facilities, which have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus.
The AARP of Arizona has been demanding more detailed data about where infections have been taking place in these facilities. State officials said HIPAA laws prevent them from disclosing such information.
To offer their services, barbers and cosmetologists will have to wear face masks, as will the customers. Restaurants won’t require diners to wear masks, but they will be limited on capacity and will have to maintain social distancing between customers.
As of Monday morning, 8,919 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Public health officials attribute 362 deaths to the virus.