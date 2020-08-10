(The Center Square) – With the Arizona Supreme Court to give the final say on whether the “InvestinEd” ballot initiative will end up on ballots this November, both sides of the argument are reaching out to make their case.
The ballot initiative, if it passes legal muster and prevails at the ballot, would place an additional tax surcharge on taxpayers who make more than $250,000 and funnel that money directly to school districts.
Maricopa Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury ruled on July 31 that the language of the initiative is too vague for the casual voter to understand the ramifications of the measure.
“Instead of identifying all principal provisions in the Initiative’s description, Defendant Invest in Education circulated an opaque ‘trojan horse’ of a 100-word description, concealing principal provisions of the initiative,” he said, adding that the initiative language omitted vital details. “[Invest in Ed] tried again to couch this significant marginal tax increase in terms of 'modest' percentages (‘a 3.5% surcharge on taxable income’). Here, as in [the 2018 initiative], the 100-word description does not inform signers that the ‘surcharge’ would increase the marginal tax rate on those subject to the ‘surcharge’ by 77.7%.”
One aspect of the language in the initiative is that those extra billions of dollars in tax money could not be supplanted in the state budgeting process, meaning lawmakers could not reduce state funding for schools in place of the new funding. Coury ruled that the simple mention of this in the initiative was not enough, ignoring a “key principle” of the proposal.
Arizona Democratic lawmakers argue in their message to the court that the 100-word description shouldn’t have to flesh out that topic, as it’s common in legislative language.
“The trial court incorrectly concluded that several provisions in the Initiative were principal provisions that should have been included in the 100-word description, including the ‘No Supplant Clause,’ which provides that the funds the initiative generates ‘may not supplant, replace, or cause a reduction in other funding sources,’” they said. “‘No Supplant Clauses’ are common, even boilerplate, and frequently appear in appropriations bills for education spending.”
Should it pass and be found undesirable, the Legislature would have no power to revise or repeal it without difficult supermajority support or another ballot initiative, something the nonprofit Goldwater Institute argues is a dangerous situation for Arizona voters.
“The [Voter Protection Act] not only bars the legislature from repealing initiatives (even mere statutes), but also forbids elected representatives from amending an initiative ‘unless the amending legislation furthers the purposes of such measure,’” the organization said in its message to the court. “This essentially forbids the people from changing their minds through their elected representatives, no matter how old and obsolete an initiative might be, and regardless of the urgency of the state’s need to change course.”
Also undersigning the brief was the Arizona Tax Research Association and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club.