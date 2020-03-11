(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Wednesday as health officials in the state work to contain the novel coronavirus.
Nine cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Arizona as of Wednesday.
“While our state is not currently facing the number of cases we’ve seen in some other states, we are anticipating additional positive cases, and we’re not taking any chances," Ducey said at a news conference. "Protecting public health is our top priority."
The declaration will allow help the state more quickly pull in emergency resources to help fight the spread of the virus.