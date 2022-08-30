(The Center Square) – In the state’s latest signal to Asian technology companies that they should give Arizona a look when seeking to expand, Gov. Doug Ducey is visiting two of the continent’s most prominent chip-making countries.
Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday.
The term-limited governor is on a five-day trade trip, including stops in Taiwan and South Korea. He is there in hopes of strengthening Arizona’s well-established partnerships with the two Asian countries, according to a news release from Ducey’s office.
The governor’s itinerary includes meetings with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials. It also includes discussions with the leaders of manufacturing companies.
Ducey plans to give a keynote speech at a gathering of American and Taiwanese business leaders.
After his speech, Ducey will sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the State of Arizona and the Taiwan Ministry of Education. The MOU promotes “collaboration in higher education as well as workforce training,” according to Ducey’s office.
“Arizona has excellent relationships with Taiwan and the Republic of Korea,” Governor Ducey said in a press release. “The goal of this trade mission is to take these relationships to the next level – to strengthen them, expand them and ensure they remain mutually beneficial.”
In 2021, bilateral trade between Arizona and Taiwan totaled $1.92 billion. And trade between Arizona and South Korea totaled $882 million.
“Arizona enjoys strong economic partnerships rooted in sectors such as technology and manufacturing – specifically within the semiconductor industry,” Ducey said. “It is a privilege to once again be in Taiwan and visit our partners in the Republic of Korea to reaffirm our shared values and strengths. We look forward to building on the many opportunities ahead.”
Ducey is joined by President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority Sandra Watson and President of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry Danny Seiden on his trip.
During the trip, Ducey will discuss Arizona’s relationship with Taiwan with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu Jau-Shieh and U.S. Ambassador Philip Seth Goldberg.
Arizona will establish foreign trade offices in Taiwan and South Korea next year.
Ducey’s office highlighted some of the major crossovers in business between the two countries. For example, the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC made a $12 billion investment to build a semiconductor fabrication plant in Phoenix. And about 750 of the fab’s Arizona employees have started training overseas in Taiwan.
The plant will begin chip manufacturing by 2024.
“TSMC’s investment has attracted a host of Taiwan-based suppliers to also expand in Arizona,” the governor’s office wrote in the release. “To date, announced supplier investments already total more than $1 billion.”
Plus, the governor’s office notes that South Korea-based LG Energy Solution announced an initial investment of $1.4 billion in April. The company plans to create a cylindrical-type battery facility in Arizona. It will be the first of its kind in North America.