(The Center Square) – In one of his latest executive orders, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that travelers flying into Arizona from the tri-state area surrounding New York City spend two weeks in self-quarantine.
The order goes into effect at midnight Wednesday night, and the penalty for violating it is a Class 1 Misdemeanor with a fine of up to $2,500.
“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” Ducey said. “Today’s action aligns with guidance from public health officials, while ensuring those traveling for essential functions can continue to do so. We will take all necessary precautions to keep Arizonans safe.”
State officials will work with aviation employees to notify anyone arriving from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to quarantine in place for 14 days or until Ducey’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
“We know how quickly this disease spreads,” said Dr. Cara Christ, Director for the Arizona Department of Health Services. “This order will help to contain the spread of this highly contagious disease.
Arizona sees hundreds of thousands of seasonal visitors come and go annually, though they’re more likely to be leaving in April than coming, as the daytime temperature creeps upward.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory last week urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from nonessential domestic travel for 14 days. Texas, Florida and Rhode Island have already adopted similar restrictions for people arriving from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
New York has seen about 47 percent of all the deaths nationwide, which totaled 11,690 as of Tuesday.
The executive order doesn’t apply to airline employees, military personnel, healthcare workers, human services personnel, workers conducting essential infrastructure operations, and workers providing essential governmental functions.
Ducey also signed executive orders Tuesday that will expand the state’s COVID-19 data gathering, relax labeling requirements for local restaurants, and strengthen symptom checks for people entering nursing homes and residential care facilities.