(The Center Square) – The head of Arizona’s Republican Party is preparing to challenge the legality of more than 3.4 million mail-in votes, potentially stopping the state’s Democratic electors from handing Joe Biden if a Maricopa County judge agrees.
GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward filed for discovery Tuesday in a Maricopa County Superior Court. Since the lawsuit cannot be brought until votes are formally canvassed on Monday, Nov. 30, Ward has asked the court to inspect mail-in ballots. She connected envelopes so they can be compared to signatures on file.
Ward’s also is asking the judge to force the Maricopa County Board and others to compare several “duplicate” ballots in the 5th Congressional district, focusing on Queen Creek. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs say the district had an irregular number of results in relation to voter registration and historical voting data. The lawsuit also alleges that observers weren’t allowed to see proper signature verification, which is required by state law.
Ward said the safeguards for ensuring voter accuracy were ignored. In a release, they say to expect a formal challenge to the validity of verifying mail-in ballots.
“Due to countless voting irregularities, as well as alleged failures in the crucial processes that have been instituted to ensure the integrity of our elections, there is now a real lack of trust in the administration of this election,” she said. “Arizonans cannot have confidence that our state's election canvass will be error-free considering the process by which counties verified signatures on mail-in ballots was not transparent nor adequately evaluated by outside observers. For reasons like this, we will be seeking to contest the reported result of the 2020 election.”
The potential scope of a canvass challenge could be significant since the state distributed more than 3.4 million ballots for the General Election. Should the small sample requested show evidence of voter fraud, something not proven outside of isolated cases, the GOP says it will be entitled to an expanded investigation.