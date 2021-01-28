Arizona Republican Party Chairman Kelli Ward speaks to a crowd outside a field office for Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., as GOP spokesman Zachery Henry holds the bullhorn on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Casa Grande, Ariz. While President Donald Trump plays defense on impeachment in Washington, Republicans are taking the fight to Democrats in the states. The national party has drawn up a list of more than 60 target races for the House, Senate and governor where Democrats are running in districts or states carried by Trump, aiming to make impeachment a central theme in those races. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)