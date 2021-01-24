(The Center Square) – Arizona’s two major political parties have signaled their moves away from their more moderate constituents, setting the stage for a contentious 2022 election cycle.
On Saturday, Arizona’s Republican Party narrowly re-elected Chairwoman Kelli Ward to lead them. Ward, a staunch Trump ally, had been pressured by others in the party to step down over her “egregious distortions of the truth” and inability to win statewide races.
Ward was re-elected with 51% of the party delegate vote. She edged out Sergio Arellano after two rounds of voting.
Ward played a phone message from former President Donald Trump before the vote, indicating his “full endorsement” for the incumbent party leader.
“I need you to help us with somebody that’s really worked hard and done a great job, and that’s Kelli Ward,” he said. “She’s a terrific person. She’s someone I know. You’ll never find anybody more dedicated to every aspect of what we’re all dedicated to.”
Ward’s re-election signified to party influencers that the state is doubling down its commitment to Trump and Ward’s aggressive firebrand style of politics.
“Embarrassing,” said Trey Terry, a supporter of Arellano and former candidate for state representative. “Kelli Ward will only continue to divide the Republican party in Arizona.”
Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA, praised Ward after her election, saying the state is in good hands with her at the helm.
“I really believe this state, the results that came out, are not consistent with the values of Arizona in any way at all,” he said. “It’s more important than ever that we continue to have really good leaders that know what they’re doing and stay really principled on conservative values and issues.”
Republicans also voted to censure, a formal expression of disapproval, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey over his emergency orders. They also voted to censure Cindy McCain and former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake over their support of Joe Biden over Trump.
Democrats, riding high from their statewide wins in the presidential race and Sen. Mark Kelly’s election over Republican Martha McSally, chose state Rep. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, as their party chairwoman on Saturday.
Terán is likely to face an uphill battle for wins in 2022. Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly will be up for what will likely be an expensive and high-profile Republican effort to retake the Senate. Also up for grabs will be the Arizona governor’s office, being vacated by a lame-duck Ducey. With a Democratic president, the party could face a mid-term backlash representing a headwind for their party, similar to what Trump experienced in 2018.
Democratic Party delegates also voted to urge Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to vote to convict Trump for his involvement in the Capitol insurrection.