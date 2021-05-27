FILE - In this May 28, 2019 file photo Arizona Republican Sen. Paul Boyer, at the podium, is seen with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during a news conference in Phoenix. The fate of a state budget deal negotiated between Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Doug Ducey remained uncertain after the House delayed a scheduled debate and Senate President Karen Fann said she hoped her chamber would approve the plan Thursday, May 27, 2021. Boyer said Thursday morning that he opposes the current package and plans to vote no unless major changes are made, and with no Democratic support the budget won't pass unless he changes his stance.