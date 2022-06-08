(The Center Square) – With Arizona's primary ballots less than a month from hitting mailboxes, election integrity laws are again being brought to the forefront.
Lawmakers in Arizona, which made headlines in 2020 over the President Joe Biden’s electoral win, have pursued multiple voter integrity measures. Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB 1013 on June 6th in response to a lack of election integrity law.
Under SB 1013, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs must, “submit to the United States Election Assistance Commission a request that the commission include on the federal voter registration form this state's state-specific instructions to provide proof of citizenship.”
The associated bill, HB 2492, was signed by Ducey on March 30th. The bill is described, “Under the new law, county elections officials must check those registrants against several databases to ensure residency.” The bill continues, “If the voter’s citizenship cannot be confirmed, they will be barred from voting in the presidential election or by mail.”
Democrats say the push for stricter identification laws amount to voter discrimination.
“There are many provisions in this bill that are offensive, and that will have a negative impact on some communities more than others," said Sen. Martín Quezada, D-Phoenix, told lawmakers on the Senate floor in March.
SB 1013 follows the guidance of the deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who wrote a response in 2013 to the overturning of Prop 200, which imposed similar requirements upon those registering to vote.
“A state may request that the EAC alter the federal form to include information the state deems necessary to determine eligibility,” said Scalia in his opinion.
Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, cites Scalia’s discretion in the crafting of her bill, “Justice Scalia has left a posthumous footprint on election security in Arizona, and I'm thankful his legacy can live on through this legislation," Townsend said, adding that Hobbs isn’t carrying out the duties of her position by refusing reach out to the EAC.
“After dealing with this issue for a few years, it really comes down to the fact that Secretary of State Hobbs needs to request the EAC revisit Arizona's federal-only form issue. She has not done so, and I didn't expect her to, as she has proven time and time again that she won't carry out the duties of her office,” she said.