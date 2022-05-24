(The Center Square) – Students in Arizona schools will learn about one of the most pivotal moments in recent American history when they return to school in the fall.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation to require Arizona kids to learn about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
House Bill 2325, which Ducey signed into law Friday, requires that each year on Sept. 11, all public schools in Arizona will dedicate a portion of the day to observe 9/11 Education Day.
“The events on Sept. 11, 2001 shaped a generation and forever changed America,” Ducey said in a press release. “The tragic events that unfolded that morning bound us together and altered how we view the world. We have an obligation to teach our children about the events and ideas that made us who we are as a nation. On that day, we faced an attack on who we are and what we stand for: democracy, liberty and freedom. We’re going to ensure future generations of Arizonans never forget how those values were defended on Sept. 11, 2001.”
State Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, sponsored the bill. He served with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department for 20 years and knew many of the officers from his department who died on that fateful day.
“Thirty-seven members of my police force valiantly gave their lives trying to save and protect others on that tragic day. I will never forget the pain of that day,” Kavanagh said in the press release. “Now, with this bill, we are ensuring our future generations never forget their sacrifice.”
Arizona becomes the 15th state to require students to receive instruction about the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
“It is important that Arizona students learn about the events of 9/11,” State Board of Education President Dr. Daniel Corr said in the press release. “By ensuring this day is in lesson plans, our youth will be armed with critical knowledge of the history of our nation and better understand the world we live in now. My thanks to Governor Ducey for his leadership on this issue and civics education.”
The law requires the State Board of Education (SBE) to make a list of recommended resources relating to age-appropriate education on the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, aligning with the SBE’s academic standards.
The Governor’s office notes that if Sept. 11 falls on a day when public school is not in session, the day before or after Sept. 11 will be the observation date instead.