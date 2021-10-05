(The Center Square) – Arizona’s largest electricity provider is asking state utility regulators for an annual rate hike of $169 million, which would amount to a 5% increase in monthly bills for customers.
The five-member Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is expected to vote this week on the request from Arizona Public Service (APS).
The amount customers pay varies depending on business or residential rates and how much energy they consume during peak daytime hours.
APS said it needs the additional money for upgrades at a New Mexico coal plant and natural gas facility in Tempe. It made the request two years ago.
Staff at the ACC and an administrative law judge who has reviewed the issue said the company should get a smaller hike.
ACC Chair Lea Marquez Peterson has even suggested in the past a 25% decrease in rates.
“Rate cases like this one are one of the most complicated issues that the commission deals with, impacting millions of people across the state, both rural and urban as well as large corporations, small businesses and our state’s economy overall,” she said Monday. “Electricity, reliability and the rates we pay are the lifeblood of our economy. Making even small tweaks to just one area of a utility’s costs or operations can have major dramatic effects in other areas and on other people.”
Arizona's Residential Utility Consumer Office, which acts as a consumer advocate, has recommended a $21 million reduction in rates. Commission staff has proposed allowing a rate increase of $89.7 million.
Judge Sarah Harping, who has reviewed the thousands of pages of testimony, recommended an increase of $111 million, saying the utility should not be able to charge Arizona customers for improvements at the New Mexico plant.
APS said a lower increase would harm its credit rating.
“Four Corners is an integral part of APS system reliability and, as a result of the investment, a cleaner resource for customers,” Barbara Lockwood, senior vice president of public policy for APS, wrote in response to the judge’s order.
Lockwood also wrote the emissions controls installed at the plant were federally mandated and has allowed the plant to remain in service.
“Without power from Four Corners during the hottest days and nights of 2019, 2020 and this year, we would not have met customers’ energy needs — and Arizona would have experienced a situation similar to California’s energy crisis last summer,” Lockwood wrote.
The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council are on record as supporting APS’ request.