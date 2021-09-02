(The Center Square) – With many of Arizona’s K-12 students in the classroom, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and others say the delta variant of COVID-19 is threatening to disrupt another school year.
Hoffman, the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association issued a joint statement on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Just a few weeks into the 2021-2022 school year, I am highly concerned about yet another school year disrupted by COVID-19. All summer, our schools prepared to welcome back their students after a difficult year marked by instability and loss,” Hoffman said Wednesday in a news release. “Now, because of decisions made by politicians, not public health experts, Arizona is facing another deadly surge of COVID-19 fueled by the more contagious Delta variant.”
Hoffman stressed “the academic, social, and emotional well-being of Arizona’s students are in jeopardy” without the ability to mandate masks at a local level or a more effective statewide campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccines.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill that bans schools and many other public institutions from mandating masks for students, staff or customers. The law, which takes effect Sept. 29, codifies a now-expired executive order Ducey previously had issued.
Hoffman and the other public health professionals hinted the increase in COVID-19 infections presents a scenario where children could be sent home to learn remotely.
“Healthcare, public education leaders, and pediatricians agree, kids learn best in their classrooms – and until we are fully on the other side of this pandemic, we must take every necessary precaution to protect student health and safety in those classrooms and ensure minimal disruption to learning,” the joint news release said, highlighting the broad learning loss students experienced amid the pandemic.
“We all had hoped that the COVID-19 risk would be eliminated by now. Unfortunately, stalled vaccination rates and the high prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant in Arizona mean that there is still a substantial risk of COVID-19 infection in our state,” Arizona Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Jason Vargas said. “In fact, an alarming increase in the proportion of cases and hospitalizations are occurring in young adults and children.”
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Monday that it was opening “directed investigations in five states exploring whether statewide prohibitions on universal indoor masking discriminate against students with disabilities” by obstructing their ability to attend in-person classes.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office warned OCR on Wednesday any meddling in the affairs of how the state manages local education would be challenged in court.