Arizona received a score of 46.98 on a ranking of charitable donations and volunteer time, the lowest percentage among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the WalletHub personal finances website. 

The state’s residents were ranked 43rd in the category of “Volunteering and Service,” the study reported, while Arizona came in 50th in the “Charitable Giving” ranking. In turn, these two general categories were divided into 19 indicators, such as volunteer hours per capita, with each metric measured on a 100-point scale, according to WalletHub.

Overall, the United States was found to be among the most generous countries in the world, with Americans giving more than $449 billion to charities last year, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

In addition, nearly 80 million Americans have volunteered their time to charitable activities, providing a combined 6.9 billion hours annually, which adds up to a value of $167 billion in services, according to WalletHub.

How Do States Measure Up on Charitable Giving?

Overall Rank (1=Most Charitable)StateTotal Score‘Volunteering & Service’ Rank‘Charitable Giving’ Rank
1Utah72.2729
2Minnesota71.5134
3Maryland70.0856
4Oregon67.84134
5Ohio66.291113
6Pennsylvania66.251212
7Virginia65.80282
8North Dakota65.68427
9Maine64.18629
10Colorado64.13227
11Alaska63.41733
12Georgia63.41343
13Wyoming62.701425
14Washington62.571723
15New Hampshire62.311031
16Arkansas62.162119
17North Carolina62.112414
18Wisconsin61.641922
19New York61.64451
20Illinois60.78358
21Massachusetts60.66415
22Nebraska60.561339
23Connecticut60.283017
24Missouri60.153215
25Idaho59.65846
26Indiana59.631640
27New Jersey59.483318
28Florida59.454010
29Delaware59.38947
30South Dakota59.061543
31Oklahoma58.612032
32Kentucky58.522328
33Montana57.991841
34Kansas57.793921
35Michigan57.664220
36Vermont57.062636
37Texas56.842538
38Tennessee56.833626
39South Carolina56.673824
40Alabama56.404611
41Iowa54.953142
42Hawaii54.902944
43California54.045016
44West Virginia53.892748
45Nevada52.413745
46Rhode Island52.094437
47Mississippi51.274930
48Louisiana51.194735
49New Mexico47.284849
50Arizona46.984350

Source: WalletHub.com

