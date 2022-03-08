(The Center Square) – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Tuesday the Arizona Department of Education will allot $14 million in federal COVID-19 money to help public school teachers obtain classroom supplies and resources from DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding website.
The program will provide Arizona educators with up to $1,000 in funding for their respective projects. It will provide funding for about one-quarter of the state’s public school teachers.
"Arizona educators have gone above and beyond for their students during the most challenging years our public schools have ever faced," Hoffman said in a news release. "While this is not a substitute for much-needed wage increases, I am honored to support our teachers with direct classroom funding. I have no doubt teachers across our state will immediately put these resources to good use in supporting the needs of Arizona's students. By investing in our teaching workforce, we say thank you to our state's teachers and recognize their expertise in their classrooms."
All of the state’s public school educators who teach Pre-K through 12th grade are eligible for the program. The program lets them request supplies, technology, instructional materials and more.
DonorsChoose was founded in 2000 by Charles Best. Since then, it has raised $24 million for about 14,000 public school teachers in the state.
Alli Rai, a teacher at Agua Fria High School in Avondale, is one of the teachers who has benefited from the program in the past. She praised the Department of Education’s initiative in the same news release.
"DonorsChoose has allowed me to provide opportunities, essentials, and extras to my students that were not within my normal classroom or school budget. By doing so, this has allowed me to be the best teacher possible to my students, and has allowed my students to grow and thrive in ways I could have only have imagined," she said.
"A partnership between the Arizona Department of Education and DonorsChoose will bring so many additional learning enrichment opportunities to Arizona students, as well as a smile to Arizona teachers. This partnership will help me provide my students with essentials and opportunities to finish the school year strong."
The available resources will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Tuesday. Educators can find out more about the program at www.azed.gov/teachergrants.