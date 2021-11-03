(The Center Square) – Three new homeless shelters soon will be popping up in Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Housing (DOH) announced $15.35 million in federal tax dollars would be distributed to support three new homeless shelter projects.
DOH received $22.5 million from the Community Development Block Grant Program to build public structures that “address the needs created by the pandemic.”
The shelters will be located in Phoenix, Kingman and Flagstaff in northern Arizona.
“We must do all we can to ensure Arizonans in need have access to safe, clean and reliable housing,” Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday of the grant. “The homeless shelters in Phoenix, Kingman and Flagstaff will support and protect vulnerable Arizonans and put them on a path toward a better life. I’m thankful to the Arizona Department of Housing and the local partners involved for their dedication to combating homelessness in Arizona.”
The DOH said the federal money is being released after careful consideration of applications from all corners of the state.
"These facilities will give Arizonans the time and supportive services they need to regain permanent housing,” DOH Director Tom Simplot said. “Those who find themselves struggling with homelessness can look to facilities like these to provide the necessary support to get back on their feet. ADOH and its stakeholders will continue to look for ways to fund supportive housing throughout Arizona."
The DOH expects construction on the new structures to begin in early 2022 and be completed by the end of the year.
The funds are the latest in a series of grants aimed at tackling Arizona’s growing homeless problem.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Ducey’s office has announced more than $240 million in grants and funds aimed at assisting the homeless as well as keeping people in their current homes.
The state has invested $7.5 million in Phoenix to expand Project Haven, which is run by Central Arizona Shelter Services. The shelter in the center of the Valley caters to homeless over the age of 55.