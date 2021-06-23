(The Center Square) - Arizona renters will have more assistance in helping keep their monthly bills up to date.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced on June 16 that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is expanding to Maricopa, Pima and Yuma Counties.
The expansion will offer Arizona renters financial assistance with their past and future utility bills. Eligible renters statewide are now able to apply through the DES website. Such assistance through ERAP was previously only available in twelve of Arizona’s rural counties, while renters in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma Counties had to apply for help from their local program.
Utilities covered by this program include electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater, sewer, and garbage collection.
Residents of Maricopa, Pima and Yuma Counties must still apply for rental assistance through their local program. In the other twelve Arizona counties, Renters and landlords can apply for rental assistance through ERAP and receive up to $3,500 per month in rent and utility assistance.
“As Arizona returns stronger, many households continue to face hardships as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” DES Director Michael Wisehart said in a press release. “The expansion of DES ERAP Utility Assistance will help to ensure Arizonans can remain cool, comfortable and safe in their residences.”
Individuals are still alternatively able to apply for utility assistance through their local jurisdiction and their local Community Action Agency.
Eligibility for Utility Assistance includes the same criteria as ERAP. The application requires copies of the renter’s utility bills for which they are seeking assistance and the answers to a few questions concerning their eligibility.
Eligible applicants could receive 100% of their past due utility assistance as long as they incurred that amount after March 13, 2020. They can additionally apply for future aid in three-month increments for a total of 18 months. Payments will be released directly to the renter’s utilities provider.
“As temperatures continue to rise, we are pleased to be able to expand this opportunity for eligible individuals to receive assistance with their utility bills,” Wisehart said.