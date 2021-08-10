(The Center Square) - State officials hope to get federal funds to child care providers hit hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Child Care Stabilization Grant (CCSG) Program was launched on July 19 by the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Child Care Administration (CCA), compensating child care providers for costs and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding will be provided through June 2023. Providers may use grant funds for expenses such as salaries and benefits for employees, bonus incentives for hiring and retention, licensing fees, liability insurance, tuition and registration relief for families, lease and mortgage payments, utilities, classroom materials, and supplies.
Funds were made available through the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) relief funding appropriated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The ARPA provided the state of Arizona with an estimated $969,325,441 for expanded child care assistance and child care stabilization funds, according to the Center for Law and Social Policy.
Applications will be available until June 15, 2023, with grant awards beginning the month after application approval. The DES said that, as of August 5, they have already received 1,400 applications, representing an estimated $9 million a month in grant funding. The first official review of applications will start on August 16, 2021. The DES hopes to support all 2,800 child care providers in Arizona.
“I am truly grateful for the passion and commitment of our child care providers. Arizona could not have maintained its strong economy without their daily dedication to our children,” Michael Wisehart, DES director, said in a statement. “We appreciate the collaboration and relationship as we work together to identify additional opportunities to rebound from the effects of the pandemic.”
One in six child care providers in America lost their jobs during the pandemic, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. He highlighted the importance of child care and early childhood education.
“While their parents return to work and advance within their careers, children can receive a strong foundation upon which they will be able to further develop as they grow,” he wrote.
Arizona worked to maintain the availability of child care for essential workers and those returning to work throughout the pandemic, according to the DES.
On May 7, Gov. Doug Ducey and the DES announced an additional $9 million for child care providers through the Child Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment (CCWRR) Grant Program, bringing the total Child Care and Development Fund allocation appropriated through the 2020 CARES Act for Arizona’s child care network to $88 million. On May 15, Ducey and the DES launched the Back to Work Program, providing those with children who return to work after collecting unemployment benefits with three months of child care assistance.
The CCSG is Arizona’s latest effort to support the “heroes,” according to Wisehart, who cared for the children of those on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“Gratitude is owed to our DES Child Care Administration staff, and the many community partners across Arizona who have supported the early education and child care network,” Wisehart stated. “Together, with child care providers, they continue to play an integral role in our state as they directly support recovery efforts, and set the stage for prosperity for Arizona’s next generation.”