(The Center Square) – Monsoon season is coming in Arizona, and the state’s Department of Transportation has some advice on how people can combat the issue.
Arizona’s monsoon season begins in mid-June and lasts through the end of September. During that time, the state’s residents can expect lightning, rain, and walls of dust.
The Department advises residents against driving in dust storms and offers advice on how people can combat the issue if they’re driving and a monsoon–especially a dust storm–occurs.
The state’s safety campaign is called “Pull Aside, Stay Alive.” The Department offers these points of advice if one finds themself in the aforementioned situation. Here is what they recommend:
- Check traffic all around you and begin to slow down
- Pull off to the side of the road or exit if you can
- Turn off your lights, including emergency flashers
- Set the emergency brake and leave your foot off the brake
- Stay in your vehicle and buckle up
- Wait for the storm to pass
The Arizona Department of Transportation warns that one stretch on Interstate 10 in the southern part of the state is especially dangerous during monsoon season. It warns that the area on Interstate 10 near Eloy, between mileposts 209 and 219, has bigger dust storms and history of multi-vehicle crashes.
Working with the National Weather Service and the Department of Public Safety. The Department of Transportation created the first-in-the-nation dust detection and warning system in that stretch in 2019.
The dust-detection technology includes overhead message boards, variable speed limit signs, closed-circuit cameras, and short-range detectors for blowing dust. Plus, a long-range weather X-Band radar dish is part of the system, which sits atop a 22-foot-tall pole at the SR 87 interchange and can detect storms more than 40 miles away.
“So far, the dust detection system is working as designed and has helped detect and warn drivers of blowing dust,” ADOT Director John Halikowski wrote in a press release.
Additionally, the Department urges people to download the AZ511 app to their phones for up-to-the-minute road alerts. The app may urge drivers to seek alternative routes under poor weather conditions.