(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Revenue is warning Arizona residents of a heightened risk of identity theft amid tax season.
The department says that recent schemes have used phone calls, emails, or text to get information like Social Security Numbers (SSN), passwords, or banking information. ADOR also warns about card-skimming devices, unsecured Wi-Fi networks, data breaches, computer viruses, unsafe smartphone apps, and hacking email accounts.
Thieves use the information they obtain to file fraudulent tax returns. This can result in delays in receiving one’s return as they sort out the issue and people having to provide proof of identity to complete their return.
The Arizona Department of Revenue offered this 10-point list of ways to prevent one from becoming a victim of identity theft:
- Not carrying identification with your SSN.
- Questioning why someone must have your SSN.
- Ensure personal and confidential information is stored in a secure location.
- Properly dispose of documents containing personal or confidential information.
- Keep personal computers, smartphones, and other devices protected with antivirus software.
- Being skeptical of links or attachments in emails. ADOR suggests to hover your mouse over the questionable content to ensure a recognizable URL.
- Use strong passwords and never share your passwords. Remember to change your passwords at least every 90 days.
- Never give personal information through unencrypted email, social media, or text messaging.
- Check your credit report annually.
- Monitor and examine your bank and Social Security Administration statements.
The Arizona Department of Revenue urges taxpayers to file early to avoid being the victim of a fraudulent tax return as well.
The department urges those who have been a victim of tax-related identity theft to contact the Department of Revenue’s Identity Theft Call Center at (602) 716-6300, toll-free: 844-817-9691, or https://azdor.gov/individual-income-tax-information/identity-theft.