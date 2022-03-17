(The Center Square) – A Maricopa County Superior Court judge struck down Proposition 208 last week. The Arizona Department of Revenue is now offering guidance on how that will impact taxpayers.
The state’s Department of Revenue says that those impacted by the change don’t need to take any additional actions this tax season, regardless of whether they’ve already filed their taxes.
The state is working on updating its state income tax forms to reflect the new change.
The guidance refers to the 2020 ballot question that would have created a new state income tax bracket, taxing income above $250,000 for a single filer or $500,000 for married couples filing jointly at an 8% rate instead of 4.5% – a 3.5-point increase in the rate. The money was supposed to fund public education.
If someone had already filed a return and was a high-income earner who filed using the tax rate before the state struck it down, the Arizona Department of Revenue will automatically correct it. People do not need to file an amended income tax return.
“The Department will hold these returns and process them correctly once it has modified its tax system to remove the surcharge and amend the tax bracket rates,” the state’s Department of Revenue said in a press release. “At that time, ADOR will automatically adjust the returns to provide for the correct distribution of monies.”
The state’s deadline for filing income tax returns is April 18, 2022. However, those who file for an extension and receive one will have until October 17 to complete their returns. The department says that if you file by mail and your return is postmarked on April 18, it will be considered on time, even though it won’t arrive that same day.
The Department of Revenue recommends filing before April to receive your tax return more quickly.