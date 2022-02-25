(The Center Square) – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman wants people who want to work in public education in the state to attend a statewide job fair this upcoming weekend.
The event, known as the Arizona Job Fair, will take place this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel. The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will be hosting the event.
Hoffman is optimistic that the state will attract new talent to its public schools at the event.
“We know that schools only function with the hard work of our teachers and school staff,” she said in a press release. “Events such as these job fairs are incredible opportunities to not only find a job, but a new community of professional support within Arizona’s public schools. I am hopeful this event will offer potential educators the opportunity to leave with an excellent job and an opportunity to have a profound impact on their community and their future students.”
As of Wednesday morning, there were 105 public districts, charters, and nine Bureau of Indian Education schools and 500 candidates registered to attend the job fair, according to the press release. At the event, attendees can see all available jobs, submit their resumes, and visit employer booths to learn more about schools and communities with job openings.
The attending schools will have the opportunity to issue letters of intent and job offers to prospective teachers, pending background checks.
Additionally, representatives from the ADE’s Certification Section will also be online to counsel job fair attendees on becoming certified teachers in Arizona. Plus, the job fair will have fingerprinting opportunities for interested applicants.