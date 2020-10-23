(The Center Square) – State Democratic leaders say a gun shop owner who hosted a Trump rally and a former lobbyist with political ties are poisoning the pool of 25 potential appointees that would ultimately get tapped to redraw the state’s political boundaries.
An attorney for the Democratic Caucus filed a lawsuit against the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments Friday. The caucus wants the two finalists to chair the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission removed from the pool and more time to make their pick.
One is Robert Wilson, the owner of a gun store in Coconino County. The lawsuit claims Wilson is actually a Republican, citing a rally the business owner hosted in his parking lot before he applied for the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.
House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez, D-Yuma, asked in a release, “what part of hosting a Trump rally, and Republican campaign events, makes anyone think Mr. Wilson will be impartial or fair?”
Democrats also objected to Thomas Loquvam, a lawyer at utility company EPCOR. Their objection lies in Loquvam’s registering as a lobbyist, which would disqualify him from serving on the remapping commission.
“Our Constitution prohibits lobbyists from serving on the commission, so that strikes Mr. Loquvam, whose name never should have been brought forward as a finalist by a Gov. [Doug] Ducey’s stacked Commission on Appellate Court Appointments,” Fernandez said.
Two others had already been removed for being registered as paid lobbyists.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers’ pick of Pima County Republican David Mehl last week put Fernandez on the clock to make her pick from the pool. The lawsuit seeks to give her more than the seven day period to pick before the commission picks for her. The partisan leaders in the state Senate will then make their picks.
Democrats have criticized Ducey for stacking the commission with Republican-leaning independents.
“The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments entire nominating process has been corrupted ever since Governor Ducey stacked the Commission with Republicans and Republican-leaning independents,” said Senate Minority Leader David Bradley, D-Tucson.
Ducey’s office responded Friday afternoon.
"It’s eleven days before an election so we’re not surprised by super-heated partisan rhetoric, but we are surprised to see it coming from Senator Bradley," Ducey Spokesman Patrick Ptak said. "We’ve followed the Constitution in making appointments to the appellate commission, which is made up of Republicans, Independents and Democrats from all across the state. Sen Bradley’s statement is false and the IRC process is functioning as it should – he’s simply trying to sow doubt and discord to tilt the outcome in favor of his own party."
Once those four are chosen, they must pick one of the five independents nominated by the commission.
This will mark the third redistricting under the 2000 constitutional amendment that removed the map-drawing task from Arizona lawmakers’ hands. The political boundaries will dictate much of the governmental swings for the next 10 years.