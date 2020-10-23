Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Charlene Fernandez, D-Yuma, speaks during a vote in the Arizona House of Representatives to end the 2020 session due to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Phoenix. Arizona House voted Tuesday not to join the Senate in ending the the 2020 legislative session, going ahead with legislation that had been in the pipeline before lawmakers paused the session in March amid concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)