(The Center Square) – A fire at Arizona’s Democratic Party headquarters is now under investigation as a suspicion of arson.
The fire, which took place early Friday morning at the organization’s Phoenix headquarters, was a total loss. No one was injured.
According to Phoenix fire officials, who would not respond to requests for comment Monday about the investigation, the blaze was now under investigation as an arson.
“We are cooperating fully with the local authorities as they continue their investigation into last night’s fire,” Democratic Party Chair Felecia Rotellini said in a statement. “We’re grateful to those who have expressed love and concern for our staff’s well-being, and we’re even more grateful to the first responders who were on the scene last night and today. We encourage the public to assist the local authorities in their work, and we’re continuing our work safely and remotely.”
Rotellini told NBC 12 News that video existed that clearly showed the fire was arson. She also says the building’s security alarm was triggered before the fire alarm went off.
The fire comes just weeks before the November General Election and days before Arizona’s Aug. 4 primary election.
Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward condemned the potentially malicious act.
“Any person committing an act of violence, especially politically motivated violence, against any individual, party, or group in Arizona must be held accountable and prosecuted to the maximum extent of our laws,” she said. “Arizona Republicans look forward to meeting the Democrats on Election Day as opponents on the field of ideas.”