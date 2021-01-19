(The Center Square) – Arizonans age 65 and up are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they’re able to find one.
The Arizona Department of Health Services opened up its vaccination availability starting Tuesday and saw an immediate rush of people seeking reservations. By 3 p.m., all January appointments at State Farm Stadium were full. Phoenix Municipal Stadium appointments in February had filled up shortly after.
“There is extremely heavy demand for the online scheduling system for #COVID19 appointments at the two state vaccination sites,” ADHS tweeted Tuesday. “People are getting appointments. Some people who have say they refreshed regularly. Looking beyond Feb. 14 may be most productive approach right now.”
By Tuesday afternoon, ADHS announced that they’d administered 16,115 new vaccines in the last 24 hours. In total, the state has given out 297,385 initial shots since the vaccine was first available. The state expects to receive 800,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
This comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course to recommend that anyone over the age of 65 gets vaccinated as soon as possible.
The CDC estimates nearly 75% of all COVID-19 deaths are from people age 65 and up.
Arizona’s Family spoke to people who were in line to receive vaccinations that had arrived with someone over the age of 65 but were not themselves, effectively cutting in the state’s predetermined line.
When asked about this at a news conference, Director Dr. Cara Christ said the clinical team determines on a case-by-case basis.
“If we’ve got a vaccine that’s available and we have a number of no-shows, they can make a decision on if someone in the car who is with someone who had the appointment is eligible can receive the vaccine,” she said.
ADHS also doesn’t require any proof of residence to get a vaccine, meaning residents of other states or countries could reserve a spot. In neighboring California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced they would open up their vaccinations to those 65 and older last week. The following rush left many residents scratching their heads as to when they’d be able to reserve a spot in line.