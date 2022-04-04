(The Center Square) – The Arizona Corporation Commission's Securities Division is warning investors to learn about red flags of investment fraud and how they can avoid being fooled by an investment promoter touting a supposedly "safe" investment opportunity without the volatility and any risk of financial loss.
The Corporation Commission's Securities Division's mission is to protect investors from fraudulent and unfair practices in the securities industry. It's also responsible for promoting an honest and fair securities market in Arizona where people and businesses can raise capital and investors can get a reasonable return on their respective investments.
"Investor education is a critical component to securities regulation and oversight," AZCC Chairwoman Marquez Peterson said in a press release this week. "The best enforcement is fraud prevention by raising awareness in the investing public before financial losses occur."
While many different investment experts are available online, state securities regulators are still investors' "first line of defense" against fraud, according to the AZCC. The Commission's Securities Division investigates complaints, registers brokers, and educates investors on staying protected.
Some scams the department says people should be aware of include: "cryptocurrency scams, real estate investment frauds, promissory note schemes are among some of the problematic investments that can threaten an investor's life savings."
The department says that people are most vulnerable to being scammed when they are "swept away by the representations of a promoter and are not willing to ask questions and verify the answers."
It notes that con artists attempt to get people to trust them and have answers prepared for questions. It also said that con artists sometimes try to embarrass or intimidate people into making a quick decision.
The AZCC recommends that people visit the "Ask and Check" section of azcc.gov/investor for more information. It also recommends that people contact the Investigator on duty at 602 542-0662 or by email at SecuritiesDiv@azcc.gov to see the license status and possible disciplinary history of the promoter.