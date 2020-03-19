(The Center Square) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is up from 27 to 44 total cases overnight.
On Wednesday, Arizona had 27 total cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, which regularly updates their web portal with the latest available data on the virus.
Maricopa County has 22 cases, being the worst hit county in Arizona. Pinal County has 10 cases, Pima County has seven, Navajo County has three, and both Graham and Coconino counties have one each.
The latest numbers show zero deaths and the Health Service Department considers the risk to communities to be minimal.
The command section of Luke Air Force Base, west of Phoenix in Maricopa County, announced that two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Brig. Gen. Todd D. Canterbury, commander of the 56th Fighter Wing on Luke Air Force Base, said in a Facebook statement that the two individuals, who were not identified, confirmed positive for the virus on Wednesday.
Nationwide, the total number of cases continues to climb as public health systems deliver testing data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At the time, the CDC documents a surge to 10,442 reported positive cases and over 150 total deaths.
Cases internationally have topped 218,000, with the global death rate exceeding 9,000. Cases in the U.S. surged 40 percent in only 24 hours.