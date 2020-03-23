(The Center Square) – The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona rose to 234 on Monday, with more cases expected in the coming days.
The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported that there have been two deaths statewide, as the majority of new cases are now centralizing across major metropolitan areas like Phoenix. According to the department, the risk to communities is now "moderate." Meanwhile, cases are increasing with some areas at "heightened risk."
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has since ordered restaurants and dining rooms to close, forcing establishments to shift to take-out and delivery operations. All elective surgeries and medical procedures are currently suspended, and the governor additionally closed schools.
On Sunday, Ducey announced the launch of a statewide COVID-19 hotline at 2-1-1, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A press release from the governor's office said that the hotline was implemented with a $2 million grant from the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
The new hotline is a partnership between 2-1-1 Arizona, the Crisis Response Network, the Governor’s Office, the Arizona Department of Economic Security and the Arizona Department of Health Services. Once live, the line will respond to calls in English and Spanish from concerned residents asking how to prepare, prevent, and respond to the COVID-19 virus, how to access testing information, and provide answers regarding populations at the highest risks.
Nationwide, there are 33,404 total reported cases, with 400 deaths reported. Deaths are heavily concentrated in Washington state and New York state. International numbers have exceeded 375,000, with the numbers of deaths exceeding 16,000.