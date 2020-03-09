Two new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend brings Arizona's total to five.
The two new cases are connected to Pinal County, including a health-care worker who lives in Pinal County but works in Maricopa County. The second is from the same household as the health care worker.
Also in Arizona, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar said Sunday he placed himself under self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I have been informed that during the CPAC conference members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19," Gosar said in a statement. "I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times."