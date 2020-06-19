(The Center Square) – Arizona continues to see an acceleration of COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Health Services announced Friday an additional 3,246 cases of COVID-19 infections, attributing 41 new deaths to the virus.
The state has seen 1,312 die from complications related to the virus, officials said.
The state's daily increase, up 7.5 percent to a total of 46,689, is the highest in terms of total daily case count and as a percentage of the already known cases. Per capita, Arizona is seeing 649 cases per 100,000 people. Outbreaks inflate that figure in Navajo and Apache counties, two sparsely populated areas with high rates of infection.
In Maricopa County, public health officials announced 1,377 new cases Friday and four more deaths. The vast majority of the county's hospitalized are 65 or older or have at least one chronic health condition. Those subsets of Maricopa's population make up 71 percent of those hospitalized and 94 percent of deaths for COVID-19, the county said.
The total number of tests performed continues to rise. DHS announced 15,031 tests Friday, bringing the total number of tests given to 532,697.
Hospitalization rates and other medical need metrics remain elevated. DHS reports 85 percent of acute care beds are occupied, 1,832 of which are for COVID-19 patients. Three hundred sixty-two ventilators across the state are currently in use by infected patients, a high but still 42 percent of Arizona's total capacity.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that local units of government could enforce requiring residents to wear face masks in public, many of which are doing so.