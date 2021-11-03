(The Center Square) – Arizonans are much more confident in the local economy now than they were in 2020, but big-ticket items such as cars and houses continue to hassle residents, a new poll shows.
The Greater Phoenix Chamber released its Q3 Arizona Business Index, which is conducted by OH Predictive Insights. The study, the chamber said in a news release, is a measurement of the state’s economy from the eyes of the consumer.
The quarterly poll, which was released Tuesday, shows Arizonans’ overall confidence has continued to slide after reaching a post-pandemic peak in the second quarter of 2021.
Contributing to the slide is broad dissatisfaction with the state’s housing and retail automobile market. The poll’s housing index dropped more than 20 percentage points in September, marking the third such drop over the past 12 months and a new low.
“Compared to September 2020, September 2021’s Housing Index decreased by 49.5 points,” the report said. “Only 31% believe now is a good time to buy a new home, compared to 49% who think it’s a bad time.”
The automobile index fell to its lowest point in 2021.
“After two consecutive months of positive growth, the Automobile Index fell more than 20 points in September, wiping out the gains from July and August,” the report said.
Only 34% of respondents believed it is a good time to purchase a car.
"In the steady decline of consumer confidence throughout Q3, the ABI™ found that current and future confidence go hand-in-hand – very few people are optimistic about one but pessimistic about the other,” said Mike Noble, OHPI chief of research. “We were interested in understanding which groups are driving above/below average current and future confidence, and learned that postgraduates, Democrats, and consumers with a household income over $100k are leading above average future and current confidence; meanwhile, 55-64-year-olds, rural dwellers, and consumers with a household income less than $50k are driving below average confidence."
Job satisfaction has increased by 12.19 points compared with last quarter. The poll found 81% of consumers were satisfied with their job, and 84% felt more secure.
“We are pleased to see job satisfaction improving as Arizona continues to rebound from the pandemic,” chamber President Todd Sanders said. “However, we are also seeing a decrease in consumer confidence as COVID cases spike, showcasing a correlation between the two. Both the housing and automobile indices are seeing consecutive drops in consumer confidence with growing uncertainty in the market."
Sanders said the chamber would continue to monitor these trends to see how reported perception matches with economists’ predictions that the housing market will continue to thrive.
The survey was conducted from July 7 to Sept. 26, with a sample size of 1,800 and a 2.3% margin of error.