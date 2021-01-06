(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., filed a formal objection to his state’s electoral college votes slated to be sent to President-elect Joe Biden shortly before lawmakers had to flee insurgent Trump supporters who had stormed the Capitol complex.
Gosar, with support from Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, rose to object Wednesday afternoon.
“I filed my challenge to the slate of electors from the state of Arizona that was actually put forward by Gov. Ducey of Arizona,” Gosar said. “My ask to you, the vice president, is simple; do not count these electors until and unless the secretary of state allows a forensic audit of the election, a request she has denied repeatedly.”
Arizona’s challenge was the first of several planned due to the process of listing off electoral votes goes alphabetically. Biden beat Trump by more than 9,000 votes in Arizona, making him the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton.
Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement before the proceedings saying he wouldn’t block Biden’s electors.
Gosar went on to say the public has no way to check the veracity of his state’s results, which saw him re-elected by a 70-30 margin.
“If the presidential election was a football game, we’d get a slow-motion review at multiple angles and a correction of a controversial decision. But not so, we are told by our secretary of state in the presidential election,” he said.
Gosar is demanding a by-precinct forensic audit of Arizona’s Dominion-brand voting machines, which have been the target of Republicans in several states. Arizona Sec. of State Katie Hobbs said Gosar was “throwing a hissy fit” shortly after his objection.
After Sen. Cruz announced his sponsorship of Gosar’s objection, Republicans in the chamber applauded.
Shortly after, the process was halted due to Trump supporters who had broken into the complex, forcing lawmakers and staff to shelter in their offices.
Gosar’s objection marked the first since 2005 when Sen. Barbara Boxer of California joined Ohio Rep. Stephanie Tubbs in urging an investigation into Ohio’s electoral votes that went to Republican George W. Bush.