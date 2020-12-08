(The Center Square) – An Arizona congressman says states without a mask mandate, like his own, should be skipped over in future rounds of COVID-19 stimulus packages.
U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, the Democratic former mayor of Phoenix, said that governors who refuse to take the step to require all residents to wear masks should have to fend for themselves where other states would see federal help.
“But because some local leaders – including Arizona’s governor – have refused to acknowledge and embrace the most basic science and enact statewide mask mandates, Congress must provide an economic incentive so that more states will adopt common-sense policies,” Stanton said. “Some officials have made this pandemic worse by refusing to accept basic science, and their increasingly poor decision-making is killing people, overwhelming hospitals, costing jobs, and will soon put more people on the streets.
“They’ve used federal funds to bail out their own budgets rather than invest in the testing, contact tracing, unemployment support and rental assistance our economy needs,” he added.
Lawmakers are discussing a bipartisan plan that would see a new COVID-19 aid package currently valued at $908 billion.
Should Congress agree to exclude states that don’t have a mask mandate in place, Stanton would deny aid to his own constituents. Arizona, and 12 other states, do not have a formal mask mandate in place.
Gov. Doug Ducey does allow local jurisdictions to enforce mask mandates, something most did nearly immediately after the governor allowed it. About 90 percent of Arizona residents are under at least one mask mandate, according to state estimates. Stanton claimed the mask mandates were responsible for cases dropping 75 percent over the next 14 days.
“Congress has a responsibility to put resources in the hands of those who are taking this crisis seriously and these bad actors can’t be trusted,” Stanton said.
Ducey’s office didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment on Stanton’s statements.