(The Center Square) – In reaction to a rule change from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removing visas for college students only taking classes online, several university professors announced they would be offering in-person learning.
ICE announced new guidance Monday.
“The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” ICE said in a release. “Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.”
ICE’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program, or SEVP, announced a temporary exemption to students taking online courses for the spring and summer semesters due to COVID-19.
For students to keep their F-1 status in the fall, they would have to certify that their online learning is limited to one class worth three credit hours.
Dr. Jennifer Earl, a professor of sociology at the University of Arizona, said Monday that she would take steps to protect students at risk of deportation.
“If you are at University of Arizona and need an in-person class to handle this ICE rule, we can do an in-person (outside and while at least 6 feet away from each other) independent study if that helps the situation,” she said. “I hope my colleagues who can do so join me in this offer.”
Several others chimed in, saying they would also offer in-person classes for those at risk of deportation.
“100 percent. Count me up for this as well,” said Annie Bousted, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona.
More than a dozen teachers offered similar in-person arrangements in reply to Earl’s comment.
“Anyone at University of Maryland needing an in person class, I AM AVAILABLE to do an independent study,” said Dana R. Fischer, professor of Sociology at the University of Maryland.
Arizona State University President Michael Crow said the college doesn’t believe the new rule will impact his international students.
“Students attending @ASU on an F-1 visa in fall 2020 will continue to participate in immersive, synchronous classroom instruction both in-person and through ASU Sync,” he said.
ICE did not respond to requests for comment about the in-person class offerings.