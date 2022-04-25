(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona is one of the best higher education institutes in the world, according to an international ranking.
Ths school ranked 93rd out of nearly 20,000 global colleges and universities in the annual Center for World University Rankings, released on Monday. The ranking put UArizona in the top 0.47% of universities worldwide. Additionally, it ranked 49th among U.S. institutions and 27th among public colleges and universities in the United States.
"At the University of Arizona, we take pride in our ability to provide an environment for top-tier educators and researchers to generate cutting-edge discoveries while training the next generation of paradigm-shifting thinkers," University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a press release. "We are grateful to see these efforts recognized by the Center for World University Rankings."
CWUR used these factors to rank the schools:
- Quality of education
- Employability
- Quality of faculty
- Research performance
- Research output
- Influence
- Citations
UArizona's overall score was 82.1 out of 100. It received high ranks in both global quality of faculty ranking (No. 73) and research performance (No. 107).
CWUR puts an equal emphasis on both student and faculty-related indicators. It does not use any data submitted from colleges and universities in its rankings.