(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims once again spiked in Arizona. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor, 89,064 workers filed for unemployment, a 203 percent increase from last week’s record 29,348 filings. The state had only 18,108 jobless claims two weeks prior, before employers entered the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
This spike represents the week before Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order, telling residents deemed non-essential to stay home unless necessary.
An earlier order along with legislation Ducey signed allows workers to file for unemployment benefits and not conduct a job search as long as the worker was laid off due to the COVID-19 related business shutdowns and will return to work once the orders expire.
The federal government has reinforced state unemployment funds in an effort to cover the sudden expense of many thousands of jobless claims.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims.
"This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series," the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Non-essential businesses in at least 32 states have been forced to shut down as state and city governments have issued stay at home orders to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Hotels, entertainment venues, casinos, hair salons, barbershops and many other businesses are closed in the majority of the country, though Arizona has kept a number of businesses open that are closed in other states.
California saw the most number of claims filed for the week ending March 28 with 878,727. That's up 692,394 over the prior week, when 186,333 unemployment claims were filed.