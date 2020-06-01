(The Center Square) – Winslow Mayor Thomas McCauley said Monday that local law enforcement would not enforce Gov. Doug Ducey's declaration imposing a nightly curfew.
"In response to the Governor's latest order imposing a week long curfew throughout Arizona, while we as an independent City respect the authority of the Governor, we do not intend to enforce any further impingement upon our citizens' Constitutional rights nor will we allow the Governor's curfew order to jeopardize the relationship of trust and respect we enjoy between our police and our citizens and business community," McCauley said in a statement. "We are neither Minneapolis nor Phoenix. We are Winslow, and we will not have our rights and our way of life in Winslow compromised by a 'one size fits all' regulation such as this latest order."
Ducey's order is in response to several protests over the controversial death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis policeman spent several minutes kneeling on his neck well after he became unresponsive. Ducey was criticized by a few Democratic mayors, saying they were given little to no time to prepare for the nightly 8 p.m. curfew set to last until 5 a.m. Monday.
While much of the protests have been peaceful, others quickly became violent, prompting law enforcement to declare them "unlawful assemblies" that allow them to arrest protesters who don't disperse.
Winslow, made famous by a line from a hit song from Jackson Brown and Glenn Frye of the Eagles, is located about 60 miles southeast of Flagstaff.