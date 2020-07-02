(The Center Square) – When state officials allowed closure orders to expire in mid-May, it may have led to what they called an expected increase in coronavirus cases, but it also got residents back to work, according to jobs data.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced June’s job numbers surpassed estimates, reaching a record 4.8 million jobs added. The national unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent.
In a WalletHub analysis of 180 cities’ May unemployment rates compared to May of 2019, nine of the top 15 cities in America for falling unemployment rates are in Arizona.
“The nine Arizona cities included in the report are among the top 15 cities whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most. Gilbert is the highest ranked, in the top five,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “This is because Arizona is among the states that have begun reopening and lifting restrictions. Gilbert has reopened non-essential businesses, with limited capacity. The manufacturing and retail industries, which are among the most important in the city, have started rehiring their employees.”
Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale had the nation’s third, fourth, and fifth lowest May unemployment rates, respectively. They were only behind the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Omaha.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held off implementing a statewide shutdown, instead allowing counties to decide what restrictions to impose.
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, gyms, movie theaters, and tubing businesses to close again on Monday for one month after Arizona had posted the largest percentage increases of COVID-19 cases in the nation over the last several days, straining hospital capacity.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics disclosed last month that, due to a misclassification of temporary layoffs, the actual unemployment rate might have been 23 percent higher. Gilbert, Arizona, for instance, had a May unemployment rate of seven percent, but its adjusted rate would be 8.63 percent.