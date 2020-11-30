(The Center Square) – Arizona’s leaders on Monday endorsed November’s election results, giving the state’s newly elected senator the green light to take office and the state’s 11 electoral votes to presumptive President-elect Joe Biden, but the state’s GOP is challenging the results.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Gov. Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and other state officials gathered at the old Arizona State Capitol Monday to certify the state’s election was successfully conducted.
Hobbs thanked poll workers and others who made the election successful amid a pandemic.
“Because of our work together, I’m confident that no Arizonan had to choose between their health and their fundamental right to vote,” Hobbs said Monday.
Ducey also touted the integrity and success of the election.
“We do elections well here in Arizona,” Ducey said. “The system is strong and that’s why I’ve bragged on it so much.”
Ducey also certified that Senator-elect Mark Kelly won his race, allowing him to be immediately sworn into office. He’s expected to take office Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.
Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis reacted to the canvassing certification Monday afternoon.
“The certification of Arizona’s FALSE results is unethical and knowingly participating in the corruption that has disenfranchised AZ voters,” she said. “But, this in no way impacts the state legislature’s ability to take back the proper selection of delegates.”
An attorney for Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward said Monday that she had already sent a formal challenge to the state’s election result.
Ellis joined Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to speak with a panel of state lawmakers in a Phoenix hotel banquet hall to hold an informal discussion on the state’s results.
“Our side of the story is legitimate,” he told lawmakers. “Our side of the story needs to be heard, and it’s been uniformly censored by big tech, big media, the crooked Democrats, and people who are saying ‘don’t show us the facts.’”
Others reinforced the GOP’s position that the use of Dominion voting machines led to widespread voter fraud, though Trump’s legal team has not found any.
"Michigan is in play because of the level of fraud we’ve seen,” said Patrick Colbeck, a former Michigan state legislator and poll watcher for the November election.