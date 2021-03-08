(The Center Square) – The February jobs report from the National Federation of Independent Business showed more than half of small businesses hired or attempted to hire more employees, but state and federal actions hampered those efforts.
“Small business owners continue to swim upstream,” said Chad Heinrich, Arizona state director for NFIB. “They want to hire, but current government-imposed restrictions are preventing them from opening or being profitable. Further, the government is providing an incentive for many able workers to sit on the sidelines.”
The maximum unemployment benefit in Arizona is $240 per week, based on 4% of the recipient’s previously high base wage. Congress is looking to extend weekly unemployment benefits of $300 per week through the end of August for people affected by COVID-19.
“Arizona is not an anomaly in that the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government’s response to it, have severely disrupted the labor market,” Heinrich said. “Now more than ever, we need elected officials to focus on what actions they can take to encourage job creation and participation in the labor market.”
Arizona’s unemployment rate is 6.8%, 12th highest in the nation and slightly above the national average of 6.2%.
Heinrich said one thing Arizona lawmakers can do is reconsider the taxes used to fund the state’s unemployment trust fund. That tax is 2% on the first $7,000 each employee earns annually and is 100% employer paid.
“That’s a concern because it is a disincentive for small businesses to hire more people, especially given the financial hardships they endured over the past year,” Heinrich said. “It limits new entrants into the job market, and we’re especially seeing a hesitancy in hiring unskilled workers.”
Overall, 56% of small business owners reported hiring or trying to hire new employees in February, up 5 percentage points from January. In addition, 18% said they are planning to create new jobs during the next three months.
Small business owners increased employment by 0.34 workers on average, and 40% reported having jobs they could not fill, up 7 percentage points from January.
Some 33% of owners said they have openings for skilled workers, up 5 points, and 16% said they have openings for unskilled workers, up 4 points.
Fully, 91 percent who attempted to fill jobs last month said they had “few or no” qualified applicants, up from 86% in January.