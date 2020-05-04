(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey has asked Arizona business leaders and tourism communities for input on reopening as the state's stay-at-home order is set to expire.
Ducey has said changes will emerge under the advisement of health officials' guidelines, including those of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Former state health director Will Humble said that most likely there will be a phased-in approach that begins with companies that can operate safely, according to AZFamily. Business owners across the state agree that getting back to work would be a welcome change from the past several weeks.
"No one wants the economy back at full strength more than the Chamber of Commerce, but if we’re not thoughtful about how we reopen, which includes installing proper health and safety protocols for businesses, then we risk another spike in cases and, if we’re not careful, stress on the health care system that will set us back even further," Glen Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told The Center Square.
Bars, restaurants and concert venues will likely be the last to open, Humble said.
"In anticipation of reopening, we would urge all businesses, whether they’re interacting with the public in face-to-face customer transactions or are in an office or industrial setting, to think hard about how they’re going to keep their workforce and workplaces safe and healthy," Hamer said. "In any reopening scenario, one has to imagine that some things will simply be different than they were just a few months ago."
Hamer said that as the speed of life begins to pick up, there are other factors that need to be considered. An example he gives is child care for returning-to-work parents since schools are closed. He said the situation will have to be approached from a holistic standpoint that considers the challenges of the new normal.
In order to open, the number of people being hospitalized due to the virus needs to consistently decrease while the ability for testing increases.
"We understand the frustration. People are out of work. Bills are piling up," Hamer said. "Despite things like the Paycheck Protection Program, business are being harmed, sometimes irreparably. Our business owners are innovative. As we continue to flatten the curve, we’re hopeful that businesses will soon be able to reopen and do so safely by putting in place procedures that keep employees and customers safe."