Patrons watch as Wickenburg police officers leave the Horseshoe Cafe as owner Debbie Thompson (right) cries in the kitchen May 1, 2020, in Wickenburg, Ariz. The officers informed Thompson she was in violation of the state's stay at home order and asked her to shut down guest seating. A few small businesses reopened in defiance of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to extend a statewide stay-at-home order for another two weeks.