(The Center Square) – A medical center specializing in burn patients is seeing an uptick of younger, often drug-addicted, homeless people needing attention for outdoor surface burns this summer.
Valleywise Health’s Arizona Burn Center hosted a virtual press briefing Monday to discuss the rise in burn-related injuries this summer. Dr. Kevin Foster, the director of the Arizona Burn Center, said it’s not the usual cases of elderly people falling and making contact with a sun-scorched surface.
“Summer tends to be our busiest time, and one of the things that we see consistently in Arizona is contact burns as a result of people making contact with hot surfaces,” he said, “This year, we’re seeing lots of people coming in with contact burns, who one way or another fall down and make contact.”
What makes this summer unique is the younger demographic of the patients. “In the past it’s usually been elderly people or people who are sick who fell down, but this year we’re seeing a lot more younger people, particularly younger males, and particularly homeless people, and people who are using illegal substances,” he said. “They end up not only getting really bad burns, but they suffer heat prostration and heat stroke, and oftentimes their temperatures come in at 108. Oftentimes that is incompatible with life or they end up in a really bad neurological case.”
Currently, there are approximately 20 patients at the Valleywise Burn Center, with 2/3 being there partly due to drug use. An additional 10 to 15 patients have been discharged this season alone.
“This year we’re probably on track to admit 80 or 90 patients who require admission to the hospital, often to the intensive care unit, to require surgeries, and often multiple surgeries,” said Dr. Foster.
As of January, Maricopa officials recorded more than 9,000 homeless people residing in the county.
It’s not only humans that have been harmed by the hot asphalt.
“Dogs particularly are very susceptible to getting their paws burned by hot surfaces, but oftentimes dogs are so eager that oftentimes they don’t display the fact that they’ve been burned until it’s too late,” he said.
When asked about how to assist others, Dr. Foster said, “If you see somebody down, you need to try and move them off of the hot surface as quickly and as safely as possible. As far as prevention goes, don’t use substances that can affect your ability to walk and talk. The other thing is don’t be alone.”