(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law the unanimously passed HB 2274, which will increase the monthly kinship stipend from $75 to $300.
“Kinship” is defined as when an extended family member, such as a grandparent, aunts and uncles, or cousins, adopts rather than placing the child under foster care. Oftentimes, it creates a more stable environment for the adopted.
Ducey had previously shown his commitment to improving foster care during his State of the State Address earlier in the year.
“Often, it’s grandma or grandpa; an aunt or uncle, who steps up to care for [vulnerable] kids. It can be better for the child, and often, cheaper for the state because historically, they haven’t been treated as foster families,” he said. “More than 6,000 children in Arizona live in these homes, all the evidence you need that you can’t put a price tag on love. So moving forward, these loving extended family members should have the same resources as any other foster family. We’ll make sure of that this year.”
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler.
“Having a familial relationship at home sets our kids on the right path and eases the transition for reunification,” Weninger said. “Too many selfless grandparents and close family members couldn’t afford to be kinship caregivers. Now, we’ll help keep these families together.”
The increased stipend allows for kin to be paid the same as foster care providers, making it more affordable for children to be kept within their biological families.
“For more than a decade, Arizona Grandparent Ambassadors and Kinship Caregivers have told our stories of the challenges and joys of raising relative children when their parents cannot,” said Ann Nichols, chair of the Arizona Grandparent Ambassadors and Kinship Caregivers. “This year, thanks to the championship of Governor Ducey and the support of the legislature, our advocacy was successful in increasing stipends for foster children placed with kin from $75 per month to $300—a true investment in strengthening kinship families.”
The introduction of HB 2274 isn’t Gov. Ducey’s first time supporting foster families. A partnered bill, HB 2084, allows the Arizona Department of Child Safety to create an expedited means of guardianship for extended family members.
Gov. Ducey has also included additional fiscal support for foster and kinship families through the 2023 state budget. The monthly living stipend for those who have aged out of foster care has now been doubled, and $10 million has been introduced to establish transitional foster housing at the East Valley Institute of Technology. The Qualified Foster Care Tax Credit has also been expanded and indexed to inflation.
In previous years, Gov. Ducey was the first to establish a stipend for kin, adding it to the 2018 fiscal year budget. In 2016, he signed “Jacob’s Law” for improved access to behavioral health care for foster kids and families, alongside a separate bill removing the “grandmother penalty,” which made adoption a financial detriment towards biological grandparents.
Upon signing the bill, Gov. Ducey said, “Arizona is so grateful to all those who support children in DCS care: kinship families, foster families, non-profit organizations providing support, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and case workers.”