(The Center Square) – Arizona lawmakers are taking steps to better investigate use-of-force incidents involving peace officers.
The Arizona House Committee on Military Affairs and Public Safety today unanimously approved HB 2650 on Monday this week.
The bipartisan piece of legislation sponsored by House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, would create a new division within the Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS) to independently investigate critical force incidents by peace officers throughout the state.
“The current divide in America over the state of policing has been polarizing,” Bowers said in a Monday news release. “What each side shares in common is the desire for increased accountability and reaffirming public trust in law enforcement agencies that are charged with safeguarding our communities and people. HB 2650 is result of nearly a year of thoughtful formulation by law enforcement leaders throughout Arizona and it presents the best solution for establishing an independent review process for officer-involved shootings.”
Bowers came up with the idea In April 2021 after conversations with law enforcement partners hoping for a unified solution to address officer-involved shootings. This bill was born as a result.
HB 2650 would create new guidelines for investigating critical force incidents throughout Arizona. It would require agencies to have either a neighboring agency, regional task force, or the newly created Department of Public Service division investigate force incidents. According to the press release, it would create a “model of transparency and accountability statewide.”
Bowers expects both parties to offer amendments to the bill as it progresses, according to the press release.
While the speaker is the primary sponsor of the bill, it has four additional co-sponsors, two Republicans and two Democrats.