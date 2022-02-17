(The Center Square) – Should local government entities be able to hire lobbyists to try to influence legislation at the Arizona Capitol?
If enacted, Senate Bill 1198 would ban a county, city, town, school district, and other political subdivisions from contracting and spending money on lobbying services. The only exception is if the person lobbying is a state employee or an employee of the local entity. It also would prevent union dues from going toward lobbying fees.
The Senate Government Committee voted 4-3 on Feb. 14 to advance the bill. It was a party-line vote. Four Republicans voted for the bill, and three Democrats voted against it. However, the committee approved it with an amendment exempting cities with under 75,000 people and counties under 250,000 people. Only three counties in the state exceed 250,000 people: Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal.
The bill's primary sponsor Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, spoke in favor of it at the Senate Government Committee hearing.
Petersen said that the government shouldn't lobby against taxpayers' interests.
"It is absolutely disturbing to see the amount of taxpayer funds that is spent against the taxpayer," he said. "It's nauseating, actually. The reality is, this doesn't get rid of so much of their power and influence. It literally just edges it back a little."
Lobbyist Barry Aarons spoke against the bill. He represents Apache and Greenlee counties, plus the cities of Prescott and Scottsdale.
Aarons noted that his lobbying services save communities money because they don't have to hire more employees in government relations.
He said that, more than a decade ago, one of his clients opted to hire him after someone left their job – and the city saved money because they didn't have to hire a full-time employee.
"If they had added that second job, it would have cost roughly twice the amount that they paid me," he said. "Plus, they would have the ERE, all of the employee-related expenses, so it would have been 150% of the total. And that was the reason that they made the decision to do that.
"By maintaining a contract with a consultant, they are saving a significant amount of money cause they would otherwise hire a permanent employee to do that job," he later added.
The bill has three co-sponsors, all of which are Republicans. It has not yet come up for a formal vote.